Six Hearts stars and Hibs goalscorer included in Scotland under-19s squad

Two Spartans talents have also been included, along with Hibs striker Eilidh Adams, making it nine Capital-based players in the 21-person unit.

It’s the second squad in succession where six Jambos have been included. Aimee Anderson, Tegan Browning, Shona Cowan, Addie Handley, Rebecca McAllister and Maria McAneny are the sextet from Eva Olid’s squad to make it on this occasion. McAllister and McAneny are on loan from Celtic for the 2021/22 season.

Eilidh Davies, Amelie Birse and Monica Forsyth have previously been included in squads this season, though the latter two are unavailable on this occasion through injury.

Six members of Eva Olid's Hearts team have been included in the latest Scotland under-19s squad. Picture: David Mollison

Due to the young nature of Olid’s squad, all of them are considered regulars around the first team.

Adams comes into the squad having just scored in her fourth Edinburgh derby in succession during the 4-1 win over Hearts last weekend. She also netted the only goal in midweek as Dean Gibson’s men beat Partick Thistle at Easter Road.

The Spartans representatives are Robyn McCafferty and Alicia Yates.

Scotland will face Estonia, Kosovo and Kazakhstan in Group B4. The matches will all be played across eight days next month and take place at Ainslie Park, the home of Spartans, with the exception of Scotland’s final group game with Kosovo, which will take place instead at the Falkirk Stadium.

Scotland’s opening game against Kazakhstan takes place on April 5 with an 8pm kick-off. They then meet Estonia in the afternoon on April 8 before the final game in Falkirk on April 11, again with a 2pm kick-off.

