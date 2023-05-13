'Some comeback, awful performance, never a red card': Hearts fans react to 2-2 draw with St Mirren

This is how the Hearts fans reacted to it on social media...

@Smeaton1874: “Some comeback just a shame we canny defend set pieces. Onto the next one hoping Aberdeen drop points in their games.”

@SimonPa86489187: "Get in!!!! Great character to come from behind and get a point with 10 men! Well done lads and well done Naisy!”

Hearts fans celebrate after Lawrence Shankland tucked away a late penalty to draw with St Mirren. Picture: SNS

@james__orr: "Too many not committed to playing for us next season and therefore not trying a leg. Awful performance.”

@cryptic_crypto1: "Back to passing backwards again for large parts and being bullied again!! Frustrating AF.”

@hillmanhmfc1874: "Wasn't a red. Wasn't a free kick for their 2nd.”

@Johnny_Baillie: "Painful viewing but will take it. Never a red card on a million years!”

@DonaldsonESPN: "A fortunate point that should secure European football (assuming five places) but a first half display that made things far harder than they should have been in the second 45. Must win last three games for a chance of third if Dons beat Saints at home. And Haring’s red card...”

@DeanoMachino14: "Lucky af to get a point from this game it seems, but we really needed 3 points today if we wanted any chance of getting 3rd. Wins against Aberdeen and Hibs, and Aberdeen to lose to St Mirren necessary now.”

@Thommo414: "No celebrating this (even acknowledging it is bad enough), we move on and never speak of it again.”

@ryanmitchell51: "Absolutely shambolic performance, but am I talking about the Hearts players, the ref, or both? You decide.”

