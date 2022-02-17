John Souttar's value made clear as defender silences Hearts critics after Rangers deal

John Souttar simply puffed out his chest and continued dominating opponents as Hearts’ best defender. Hearing the critics dissipate underlines his recent performance levels as the Edinburgh club pursue joint ambitions in the cinch Premiership and Scottish Cup.

Signing a pre-contract with Rangers last month saw Souttar upset many supporters in Gorgie who didn’t hesitate in venting their disgust. A fair number booed him against St Johnstone in his first outing since the news broke.

Others criticised when he missed subsequent matches at Auchinleck Talbot in the Scottish Cup, plus against Hibs and Rangers in the league. There was widespread cynicism over the ankle problem attributed to his absence.

Hearts defender John Souttar in a tussle with Celtic winger Jota.

Employing the kind of resolve which saw him recover from three career-threatening Achilles ruptures, Souttar’s professionalism kicked in and he refused to be rocked.

He delivered virtually faultless displays against St Johnstone, Celtic, Motherwell, Dundee and Livingston with the kind of defending which attracted Rangers, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United and others in the first place.

Be it block tackles, crucial interceptions, important headers or a body thrown in front of a shot, Souttar has been there. Understandably, that won’t placate all of those upset at the perceived lack of loyalty.

No-one need explain the public anger to a player who is into his seventh year with Hearts. The club footed medical bills totalling tens of thousands of pounds to help him overcome the above injuries and some fans expected greater allegiance in return.

Souttar decided Rangers offered a better career move and chose them over a long list of English teams last month. He will leave for free but remains a Hearts player until May 31 and seems completely transfixed on being the best version of himself until then.

A tough exterior and strong performances have quitened the detractors. “It doesn’t surprise me. He is a really good character so it hasn’t really been an issue for him at all to just crack on with it and do well,” Hearts manager Robbie Neilson told the Evening News.

“John is a strong character. The fans understand that it’s part and parcel of football that John will move on at the end of the season. What he will do is give 100 per cent while he is here.

“He is trying to get us that third position and help us win a cup. He wants to do that for us before he moves on. We all want to be part of a winning team and take the club forward. John wants to leave on a high.

“He is perfect, training away, playing well. His target is to try and help us get third place, get to the Scottish Cup final and hopefully win it, plus he wants to stay in and about the Scotland set-up. John is in a good place just now. His fitness is good. The ankle was just a knock and it’s settled down, so he is good to go.”

Tynecastle is now a much less hostile environment for Souttar with more fans willing to encourage. “There was a mixed reaction once it became clear John was signing a pre-contract. Some were booing, others weren’t,” said the former Hearts chairman Les Deans.

“I think those who were booing are now a lot less, if not completely faded away. Justifiably so given John’s performances. I think he’s been Hearts’ best player for the last few weeks.

“Anybody who doubted the lad’s professionalism is probably now thinking again. Robbie didn't doubt his professionalism and he said so publicly. John has battled back from injuries when other folk would have given up.

“I genuinely wish him all the best. I’m convinced he will give it everything for the rest of the time he is with us.”

Souttar’s value to Hearts was exemplified in their dealings with Rangers during the January transfer window. Two offers of less than £400,000 were rejected as Ibrox officials tried to negotiate a quick deal for the centre-back.

Hearts feel his presence is worth more by contributing to that coveted European dream through February, March, April and May. Achieving a place in the group stages of even UEFA’s new third-rate tournament, the Europa Conference League, will earn the club around £2.7million merely for taking part.

Winning the Scottish Cup is likely to guarantee that scenario as a minimum. Finishing third in the Premiership would do likewise if the cup is lifted by Rangers or Celtic as one of the league’s top two. Deans can therefore understand Hearts’ motivation in refusing Rangers’ advances.

“To turn down £400,000, which was quite frankly an insult, was quite correct,” he said. “Rangers had just received more than £10million for a reserve full-back in Nathan Patterson. They were also paying five times more to get Aaron Ramsey on loan till June than they were prepared to pay Hearts for Souttar.

“The feeling within Tynecastle was that Hearts needed to make a stand. I’d like to hope their stand was applauded by Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee United and other clubs. The Old Firm have to realise they can’t cherry-pick assets for next to nothing.

“I was delighted the Hearts board said ‘no’. The amount of money they could earn from a European run next season – either by winning the Scottish Cup or finishing third – would comfortably exceed £400,000. John Souttar could make all the difference for the rest of the campaign.”

