SPFL combined TV and prize money - how much Hearts and Hibs made in 2022/23 compared to Celtic, Rangers & more

A breakdown of how much all 42 clubs from the Scottish Premiership to League Two are estimated to have earned at the conclusion of the season.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST

The 2022/23 domestic season in Scotland came to an end last weekend with the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park and the Premiership play-off final.

Those two matches were both shown live on TV and both had major financial implications for all clubs involved when it comes to prize money. Per data gathered by SPFL Mediawatch on Twitter (@SPFLWatch), we have ranked all 42 SPFL clubs based on their combined TV and prize money haul last season.

The final figure is a combined total of the League, Scottish Cup, Viaplay Cup and European money. The figures for league money are understood to be an estimation based on the figures for the 2021/22 season as the final numbers are not set to be announced until later this year.

£86,820

1. Albion Rovers

£86,820

£91,920

2. Stranraer

£91,920

£100,280

3. Stenhousemuir

£100,280

£101,760

4. East Fife

£101,760

Page 1 of 11
