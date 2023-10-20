News you can trust since 1873
SPFL confirm 6 football fixtures postponed due to Storm Babet amid weather warning

The Scottish Professional Football League has released a statement amid a Storm Babet red warning across Scotland

Paul Clarke
By Paul Clarke
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:10 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:22 BST
The Scottish Professional Football League has confirmed that several games have been postponed due to Storm Babet amid a red warning across the country. A statement reads: "The SPFL has been in discussions with clubs, Police Scotland and relevant authorities on the developing situation and after the red weather warning issued for Tayside, Aberdeenshire and Angus earlier today, it has postponed matches in the interests of safety."

Calum Beattie, SPFL chief operating officer, added: “We have been in close contact with Police Scotland and our clubs and it’s clear that we continue to face very severe weather, particularly in the North East, in the coming days. We never postpone any matches lightly, but our discussions with the emergency services left us in no doubt that this was the correct decision.”

The matches postponed across the SPFL include:

cinch Premiership

Aberdeen v Dundee

St Johnstone v Motherwell

cinch Championship

Arbroath v Raith Rovers

cinch League 1

Cove Rangers v Montrose

cinch League 2

Elgin City v Forfar Athletic

Stenhousemuir v Peterhead

The statement concludes: “The SPFL will continue to monitor the situation involving remaining fixtures across the country, and new dates for the postponed fixtures will be announced in due course.”

