Hearts and Hibs will go at it again next season

The SPFL have confirmed a change that will impact Hearts, Hibs and their Scottish Premiership rivals.

The SPFL have announced a major sponsorship deal will impact Hearts and Hibs.

The hierarchy behind the Scottish Premiership have confirmed bookmaker William Hill as its title sponsor, as a name change is afoot for the professional divisions in Scotland.

From the new season, William Hill will be used in the titles of the divisions, with the new titles reading: William Hill Premiership, William Hill Championship, William Hill League 1, and William Hill League 2. The change sees William Hill replace cinch as the league title sponsors. The change is part of a ‘ground-breaking’ deal, with the SPFL and William Hill partnering with EPIC Global Solutions – a global consultancy focused on gambling harm prevention. The partnership involves a multi-year, first of its kind programme on gambling harm awareness across Scottish football for players, staff and supporters.

SPFL group chief executive Neil Doncaster said of the deal: “William Hill is a name long associated with Scottish football and we are enormously excited to have reached a long-term, record-breaking agreement with our new title sponsors.

“This is tremendous news for our clubs and their fans, for the profile of the league, and for Scottish football in general. In addition to the sponsorship with William Hill, our pioneering gambling harm awareness programme with EPIC will help to educate the communities across the 42 SPFL clubs on gambling harm prevention.

“Everyone at the SPFL is looking forward to working with William Hill to promote the passion, drama and excitement of the League and its 42 clubs over the next five seasons, as well as the roll-out of our programme with EPIC. I would also like to place on record our sincere thanks to cinch for its extremely positive contribution to Scottish football over the past three years and wish them and their management team the very best for the future.”

Meanwhile, William Hill’s Marketing Director Michael Sheehan added: “We’re delighted to become title sponsor and Official Betting Partner of the SPFL, as well as launching a pioneering Gambling Harm Awareness programme, delivered by EPIC. For decades, we at William Hill have loved Scottish football and its fiercely loyal and passionate fans. Now, building on our long-standing association with Scottish football, we are delighted to be playing our part in five exciting seasons of the SPFL.

“In addition to our sponsorship, we will work proactively and extensively to raise awareness of the potential risks associated with betting across the Scottish footballing community. As a business, we place customer safety and responsible gambling at the heart of everything we do, and we are looking forward to delivering an extensive programme across SPFL clubs to educate and promote healthy and safe relationships with betting.”