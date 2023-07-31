SPFL fixture clash over Hearts and Hibs dates as a result of the Viaplay Cup draw

The Scottish Professional Football League must solve a fixture clash involving Hearts and Hibs after both Edinburgh clubs were drawn at home in the Viaplay Cup last 16.

Hearts were paired with Partick Thistle whilst Hibs will host Raith Rovers in ties scheduled to take place on the weekend of August 19/20. Policing and stewarding numbers would make it difficult for both games to take place in the Capital on the same day, leaving the SPFL with a decision to make.

Provided Hibs overcome a 2-1 first-leg deficit and eliminate the Andorran side Inter d’Escales in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round, both Edinburgh teams will be playing Conference League third qualifying round ties on Thursday, August 17.

That would prevent them staging Viaplay Cup games on Saturday, August 19. Sunday, August 20, would then be the obvious date but that creates a clash of the two clubs playing on the same day in the same city. Moving one of the games to the evening of Monday, August 21, would also be awkward because the Conference League play-off round starts three days later on the Thursday – with Hearts and/or Hibs potentially involved.

SPFL officials are to discuss the matter with Viaplay and decide which matches will be selected for live television broadcast. Hearts and Hibs will await the outcome with interest.

Viaplay Cup second round draw [to be played August 19/20]:

Hibernian v Raith Rovers

Hearts and Hibs have both been drawn at home in the Viaplay Cup second round.

Stirling Albion v Aberdeen

Airdrie v Ross County

St Mirren v Motherwell

Rangers v Morton

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Hearts v Partick Thistle