Partick Thistle are looking to confirm their fourth spot in the table and deny Raith Rovers a late return to the play-off positions. Ian McCall's Jags hold a three-pont advantage over the Fifers who would require a win, a Thistle defeat and an eight-goal differential in both their games to snatch a late post-season spot.

Rovers host Kilmarnock in Kirkcaldy while Thistle are at Ayr United – another side with play-off ambitions at the opposite end of the table.

Lee Bullen’s Honest Men are trying to avoid extending their season and sit in eighth, one point ahead of Dundermline with just one-goal separating the sides’ goal difference.

John Hughes signed Bullen while manager of Falkirk and will be aiming to take Dunfermline out of ninth-placed danger with a win over already relegated Queen of the South. Whoever does take the second-bottom spot will enter the Championship play-off semi-final against Queen’s Park, the fourth-placed finishers in League One.

Places in the Premiership play-offs are already assured for Arbroath and Inverness Caledonian Thistle who each host sides who have already confirmed their second-tier status for next term, Morton and Hamilton.

All kick-off at 7.45pm before the Premiership takes over on Saturday.

Focus will be on the bottom half where Dundee travel to Aberdeen aiming to claw back the deficit on their Tayside rivals St Johnstone who host St Mirren while managerless Hibs are at Livingston.

The Old Firm match on Sunday headlines the top-six but before then Dundee United host Motherwell at 3pm in the race for a European place, while Hearts host Ross County.

Referees for each of the big games have been appointed, and are listed below.

1. Arbroath v Morton Friday, April 29, 2022. Kick-off 7.45pm | cinch Championship| Referee: Matthew McDermid. Photo: SNS Group Craig Foy Photo Sales

2. Ayr Utd v Partick Thistle Friday, April 29, 2022. Kick-off 7.45pm | cinch Championship| Referee: Bobby Madden Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. Dunfermline v QOS Friday, April 29, 2022. Kick-off 7.45pm | cinch Championship| Referee: David Munro Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Inverness C.T. v Hamilton Ac. Friday, April 29, 2022. Kick-off 7.45pm | cinch Championship| Referee: Graham Grainger Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales