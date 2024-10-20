Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hearts and Hibs have both been in Scottish Premiership action this weekend

Hearts won 4-0 at home to St Mirren in Neil Critchley’s first game in charge. He was picked as their replacement for Steven Naismith.

As for Hibs, they were beaten 3-2 away at Dundee United. Here is a look at the latest news regarding the Edinburgh pair...

SPFL star on routine

Falkirk defender Coll Donaldson has said he always like to keep up to date with the Hearts score, even when he is playing for his current club during games. The Edinburgh-born man is a big fan of the Jambos.

He has said on the The Big Saturday Football Show: “I have before (checked up on Hearts’ score at half-time in the dressing room). When I walk off the pitch he (his dad) is always sat with my mrs and I put that up (love heart gesture) and everyone thinks I’m just doing it (to his family). I’m actually asking for the Jambos score!”

Donaldson, who is 29-years-old, has been with Falkirk since 2022 and has been a key player for the Scottish Championship side. He helped them gain promotion from League One last season.

The centre-back rose up through the ranks at Livingston and broke into their first-team as a youngster before moving down to England to join QPR. He moved back up the border in 2015 and has since played for Dundee United, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Ross County and Dunfermline Athletic.

Former Hibs man to lace up boots

Former Hibs player Scott Brown is due to play in a charity match on Sunday afternoon. He will be playing for St Roch’s FC against Dukla at James McGrory Park, as announced on X.

The current Ayr United boss hung up his boots back in 2022 and has since delved into the managerial world. The 39-year-old landed his first role in the dugout at Fleetwood Town before moving to Somerset Park.

Brown is a graduate of Hibs’ academy and played 135 games for them, chipping in with 20 goals. Celtic subsequently snapped him up in 2007 and he went on to spend 14 years in Glasgow.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been impressed with the work Brown has done at Ayr and has recently said: "I think for him to manage at the top level here in Scotland, it’s only a matter of time. Whether that's with Ayr or someone else it's a matter of time. It was an open conversation and all I ever do is recommend. I would never tell anyone what to do when they ask advice. He knows his own mind. He knows that he's got a few people he can reach out to just to get a different perspective.

"Scott's doing a fantastic job at Ayr. He and Steven (Whittaker) and his staff are doing really well there. They've obviously lifted Ayr into a really good place having joined them last season.

"I think for Scott there's no rush. I've got no doubt he'll be a really successful manager. He went into Ayr and obviously kept them up last year and had a really good pre-season.”