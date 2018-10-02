SPFL to consider moving Hearts semi-final to BT Murrayfield

The SPFL are set to discuss moving Hearts’ Betfred Cup semi-final clash with Celtic from Hampden to BT Murrayfield, according to reports.

The decision to host both semi-finals on the same day at the same venue has been heavily criticised.

Aberdeen are set to face Rangers at Hampden on Sunday, October, 28 at noon, with Hearts v Celtic to follow at 7.45pm. The controversial plan was slammed by supporters and officials, with the evening kick-off for Hearts unsuitable for young fans while Aberdeen’s early start presents major travel issues for Dons fans.

One of the semi-finals was due to take place on the Saturday but, with Celtic and Rangers both in European competition on the Thursday, that was ruled out.

A new plan would see Aberdeen-Rangers played at Hampden and possibly put back to a mid-afternoon kick-off while the Jambos would face the Hoops in the Capital, potentially at lunchtime.

The change is set to be discussed when SPFL chiefs meet with Police Scotland for fresh talks on the issue.

Police Scotland today confirmed that they are keen to reopen discussions with the SPFL over the arrangements.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said: “We’re aware of issues and concerns that have been raised over the last few days about the date and venue of the League Cup semi-finals.

“As a responsible organisation and taking into account these public concerns, I think it sensible to discuss the issues raised with the SPFL and other stakeholders and I have asked the SPFL to look again at the transport plan so we can make a full public safety assessment.”