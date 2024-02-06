News you can trust since 1873
St Johnstone vs Hearts latest injury news: 7 out and 3 doubts for McDiarmid Park clash - gallery

All the latest injury news ahead of St Johnstone vs Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday

By Ben Banks
Published 6th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT

Hearts are on the road this midweek as they take on St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in their latest Premiership match.

Steven Naismith's side are on an impressive run of form and continued that by edging Dundee 3-2 at Dens Park on Saturday. Alan Forrest struck alongside a Lawrence Shankland brace.

It lifted them 12 points clear of fourth-placed Kilmarnock in third ahead of meeting former boss Craig Levein in Perth. Saints are in the relegation dogfight alongside Livingston, Ross County and Motherwell.

Eight matches have been won by Hearts out of their last nine games, including away wins at Celtic and Hibs. They have also progressed in the Scottish Cup alongside grasping third spot with an iron grip.

St Johnstone haven't scored in any of the last three meetings between the teams. Hearts have also won the last five.

The Edinburgh Evening News takes you through the latest injuries and doubts for both teams ahead of kick-off.

The Australian midfielder hasn't featured for Hearts in the league since December and won't make this one.

The Australian midfielder hasn't featured for Hearts in the league since December and won't make this one.

The Hearts winger is the only other Jambo ruled out of this clash in Perth by Steven Naismith

The Hearts winger is the only other Jambo ruled out of this clash in Perth by Steven Naismith Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

The centre-half sustained a an injury in the first half of the season and ahead of this game, has completed a loan move to Dundee United.

The centre-half sustained a an injury in the first half of the season and ahead of this game, has completed a loan move to Dundee United.

The Australian was a regular for his country at the Asian Cup and will be rested after their elimination.

The Australian was a regular for his country at the Asian Cup and will be rested after their elimination.

