Hearts boost as St Johnstone suffer huge injury blow ahead of Perth clash

Callum Davidson lost Zander Clark, Melker Hallberg and Callum Hendry to injuries in the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen on Tuesday night.

To compound matters, all three suffered calf complaints with the Saints boss wary that it could see them missing for a number of weeks.

“We’ll assess the injured players, who we’ll add to our list,” Davidson. “Hopefully they’re not too bad.

St Johnstone's Zander Clark went off injured against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“Zander is obviously a huge player.

“A calf isn’t a great injury – I’ve had numerous ones. Hopefully these guys come back quicker than I did. I was probably out for about six weeks after one.”

Saints remain bottom following the draw with the Dons and face Hearts at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

Clark has been St Johnstone’s best player this campaign, while Hendry has had a huge impact since returning on loan from Kilmarnock, scoring three times. Hallberg has also had a positive influence after joining in January.

Davidson is already missing a glut of stars through injury, including Shaun Rooney, David Wotherspoon and Chris Kane.

The club embarked on a recruitment drive in January and have picked up after the winter break, losing one of their last five in the league. They will play before Dundee face Celtic on Sunday and then their game in hand on Wednesday against St Mirren.

Solace could be found in their league record against Hearts in Perth. They are unbeaten since 2010, a run of 14 games.

