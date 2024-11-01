Hearts head to St Johnstone this weekend in their latest Premiership assignment.

Heading into the match off the back of a 2-1 defeat at home to Kilmarnock, the Jambos will be keen to bounce back with a win. That victory could also help drag them away from the lower reaches of the table.

Both clubs share a combined total of seven players out of the game with a couple of doubts on the home side of things. In terms of stars returning, head coach Neil Critchley has confirmed Beni Baningime could be back for Hearts.

He said: “Nobody was injured in the Kilmarnock match. So, we’re as we were in terms of injuries. Beni has done a couple of days of training, so we’re hopeful that he’s in a better position to be available for this game.”

Here is how both sides in the game at McDiarmid Park are shaping up.

1 . Yutaro Oda (Hearts): OUT Remains sidelined with a muscle problem. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Lewis Neilson (St Johnstone): OUT Defender is ineligible as he's on loan at St Johnstone from Hearts. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Gerald Taylor (Hearts): OUT Long-term knee issue for the Costa Rican. | SNS Group Photo Sales