St Johnstone vs Hearts injury latest: 7 out and 2 doubts as Jambos star in line to make return

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 1st Nov 2024, 17:00 BST

Hearts have some injuries ruling players out the game - but one man could return.

Hearts head to St Johnstone this weekend in their latest Premiership assignment.

Heading into the match off the back of a 2-1 defeat at home to Kilmarnock, the Jambos will be keen to bounce back with a win. That victory could also help drag them away from the lower reaches of the table.

Both clubs share a combined total of seven players out of the game with a couple of doubts on the home side of things. In terms of stars returning, head coach Neil Critchley has confirmed Beni Baningime could be back for Hearts.

He said: “Nobody was injured in the Kilmarnock match. So, we’re as we were in terms of injuries. Beni has done a couple of days of training, so we’re hopeful that he’s in a better position to be available for this game.”

Here is how both sides in the game at McDiarmid Park are shaping up.

Remains sidelined with a muscle problem.

1. Yutaro Oda (Hearts): OUT

Remains sidelined with a muscle problem. | SNS Group

Defender is ineligible as he's on loan at St Johnstone from Hearts.

2. Lewis Neilson (St Johnstone): OUT

Defender is ineligible as he's on loan at St Johnstone from Hearts. | SNS Group

Long-term knee issue for the Costa Rican.

3. Gerald Taylor (Hearts): OUT

Long-term knee issue for the Costa Rican. | SNS Group

The St Johnstone man is still ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury at the back end of last year.

4. Cammy MacPherson (St Johnstone): OUT

The St Johnstone man is still ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury at the back end of last year. | SNS Group

