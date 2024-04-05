Hearts travel to Paisley on Saturday to confront a St Mirren team looking to secure their place in the Premiership’s top six. Both clubs have European aspirations to pursue, with Steven Naismith’s side looking to take one step closer to guaranteeing third spot.

Injuries have cleared up for both clubs in recent weeks and that means two strong squads are available. However, there are still four players ruled out of the game and some others are rated doubtful at the moment. Here is the latest injury news: