St Mirren v Hearts injury latest: Four out and three doubtful for the match in Paisley

The chase for Europe pits fifth place against third place in Paisley

Hearts travel to Paisley on Saturday to confront a St Mirren team looking to secure their place in the Premiership’s top six. Both clubs have European aspirations to pursue, with Steven Naismith’s side looking to take one step closer to guaranteeing third spot.

Injuries have cleared up for both clubs in recent weeks and that means two strong squads are available. However, there are still four players ruled out of the game and some others are rated doubtful at the moment. Here is the latest injury news:

1. Peter Haring (Hearts): Out

Sidelined by knee surgery having last played in January.

2. Liam Boyce (Hearts): Out

Back doing light work after surgery but not ready for games.

3. Craig Halkett (Hearts): Out

Had an exploratory operation on his knee.

4. Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts): Out

Not quite ready yet after a hamstring problem.

