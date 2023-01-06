St Mirren v Hearts: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds
Hearts continue their cinch Premiership campaign away to St Mirren on Saturday. Here is all you need to know:
Match details
Who: St Mirren v Hearts. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: SMiSA Stadium, Paisley. When: Saturday, January 7. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: Chris Graham (Colin Steven as VAR official).
TV and ticket info
The SPFL no longer permits live streaming inside the UK & Ireland for matches which take place at 3pm on a Saturday. International subscribers can watch live on Hearts TV.
Team news
Stephen Kingsley is back in contention after suffering a concussion in the 2-2 draw in Tannadice and missing the wins over St Johnstone and Hibs as a result. Both Michael Smith and Andy Halliday were forced off in the latter encounter but both are expected to be fine for this one. Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce, Craig Gordon and now Craig Halkett are long term absentees. Peter Haring and Gary Mackay-Steven remain on the sidelines.
Form guide
St Mirren haven’t lost in their last five games, though four of those have been draws with a 3-1 come-from-behind win over Aberdeen on Christmas Eve the exception. They are nine undefeated at home, not losing since the opening-day defeat to Motherwell.
Hearts are unbeaten in their last five and have only lost one league game in their last eight fixtures.
Head-to-head
Hearts won all four meetings between the sides last season, including a thrilling 4-2 victory in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup. St Mirren have won only one of the last eight fixtures between the teams.
Manager thoughts
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said: “You just need to keep winning games. You can talk about doing this or that, but ultimately you need to win the next game. If you win that then great and if you don’t then you need to win the next one after that.
“All our focus is now on St Mirren. We’ve got them away from home, which is always difficult. They’re doing very well this season and they’re not that far behind us. So, Saturday is another big game for us.”
Bookies’ odds
Home 15/8, Draw 23/10, Away 6/4, with Bet365.
Another thing
St Mirren share the league’s biggest home/away form variance with Kilmarnock. Both teams have picked up 16 more points on their own ground than on their travels.