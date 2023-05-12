St Mirren v Hearts: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

Match details

Who: St Mirren v Hearts. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: SMiSA Stadium, Paisley. When: Saturday, May 11. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: David Dickinson (Alan Newlands on VAR).

TV and ticket info

Alan Forrest and Joe Shaughnessy battle for possession during Hearts' 2-0 defeat to St Mirren at Tynecastle the last time the teams met. Picture: SNS

The SPFL no longer permits live streaming inside the UK & Ireland for 3pm kick-offs. But international subscribers can watch live on Hearts TV.

Tickets have now completely sold out for the away end.

Team news

Alex Cochrane is suspended after his red card against Celtic. Michael Smith is still being assessed after suffering a hamstring strain. Nathaniel Atkinson is approaching full fitness after training all week. Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are back in full training, but aren’t expected to be involved. Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Gary Mackay-Steven are long-term absentees.

For the hosts, former Hearts attacker Tony Watt suffered an injury prior to the loss to Hibs last week and expected to miss the rest of the campaign.

Form guide

Hearts have looked better of late under interim boss Steven Naismith but their form still reads as one victory and seven defeats in eight games.

The Buddies have lost three consecutive games since defeating Hearts 2-0 at Tynecastle in Robbie Neilson’s final game as manager. They have just two wins in eight.

Head-to-head

It’s a share of the spoils this campaign with a win apiece and a draw. Hearts won all four meetings between the teams last term.

Manager thoughts

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith said: “The Celtic game was carried on from Ross County, so it’s not as if it was a one off. We had the same way we wanted to play in possession. We did it well against Ross County and we did it well against Celtic.

“In the remaining games, when we’re in possession, that’s what we’ll want to do. That’s the style I want to have, that’s the way I want to play. But when you’re out of possession then that’s when you’ve got to combat other teams’ threats, and we’ll have a plan for that come the weekend as well.”

Bookies’ odds

