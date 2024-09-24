The Falkirk star wants his gaffer to stay put | SNS Group

He’s been linked with a couple of vacancies including the Hearts job.

A star at the club of a Hearts-linked manager says he’d go to extreme lengths to ensure his gaffer remains.

John McGlynn - who managed the Jambos between 2012-13 alongside previous stints as a coach - has been linked as a possible option for filling vacancies at St Johnstone and Hearts. His Falkirk side romped to the League One title last season and have started the Championship campaign with five straight wins.

His Bairns side were also leading for spells of Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final vs Celtic at Parkhead, enhancing his reputation further despite eventually succumbing to a 5-2 loss. Finn Yeats, who scored one of the Falkirk goals, says his gaffer will be in demand but chaining him to their home stadium might do the trick in keeping him.

He said: “He’s massive. He’d just come in when I first signed for Falkirk and you could tell already he had a game plan and a two-year project. Look at what we’ve done. We were invincible last season and still unbeaten in the league this year.

“He’s great for the confidence of the boys and a great manager for us players as he helps you out and wants you to get on the ball. I’m not surprised there is interest in him. Do we want to handcuff him to the stadium? I think the fans do too. He’s been so on the ball for a couple of seasons now.

“That’s up to John but I’m pretty sure he’d like to stay. We’ll find out, but hopefully we will be in the Premiership next season playing against the top boys. We can’t get too excited as there’s usually a drop off after games like Sunday but we need to get back to business.”