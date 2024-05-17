Yan Dhanda is set to move to Hearts this summer

Yan Dhanda has declared his desire to ensure Ross County’s Premiership survival before becoming a Hearts player this summer.

The playmaker scored for the 10th-placed Staggies in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with St Johnstone, who are a place below them in the relegation play-off spot. Ross County face Aberdeen and St Johnstone take on Motherwell this Sunday, with the latter trailing the team above them by two points.

With Ross County holding a better goal difference than Saints, a draw for them against the Dons may be enough, even if St Johnstone win at Fir Park. Dhanda has been in Dingwall since 2022 and has signed a pre-contract to join Hearts for next season.

His future may lie in maroon, but the playmaker insists his full focus right now is on a survival bid. Dhanda said: “I’ve always said when I knew I was leaving here that my main aim was to keep Ross County in the league. That’s where they should be. On Sunday, I’m looking forward to helping them do that. The fans have been good to me and my family ever since I’ve been here. I’ve loved being here.

“It’s the most I’ve enjoyed football in my career, I’ve loved being at the club. It’s a family club. I got told that when I came here. I got told that it’s not just about you, it’s about your family back home. If you need anything then your family comes first.

“That’s what it’s been like with Malky Mackay, the other managers, Don Cowie, you can go to them with anything and they will look after you and your family.

“It’s not just about the performing on the pitch, they know everything at home has to be good as well. As many of us live so far from home, players are like family. We are very close. It would mean everything to me to keep Ross County up. They’ve been good to me. My son was born here so it’s got a special place in my heart.

“Aberdeen are a very good team. They’ve had a difficult season but the quality of player they have is unbelievable all round the pitch. We’ve had very difficult games against them since I’ve been here. It’s always tough. We have to be right on it.