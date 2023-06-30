News you can trust since 1873
'Starting with eight straight wins, December fixture list a joke, no New Year's derby': Hearts fans react to 2023/24 league fixture list

Hearts learned their 2023/24 Scottish Premiership fixtures on Friday morning.
By Craig Fowler
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST

The campaign begins at St Johnstone with Kilmarnock the first visitors to Tynecastle. Hibs visit Gorgie on October 7, though there is no New Year’s derby fixture.

Here’s how the fans reacted to it on social media...

@Graeme01266284: "Could be a great 1st couple of months, those fixtures are more than decent. Could also be an utter nightmare as it is Hearts after all. Great chance to build up the points but we must sort that away form out.”

Hearts will square off against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on the opening day of the season. Picture: SNSHearts will square off against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on the opening day of the season. Picture: SNS
@sked21: "Starting the season with eight straight wins? Okay then!”

@owen_1874: "Dreading October and December but the start for hearts could be unreal if we made some signings.”

@craigforrest: "Top of the league for 2 months before it all comes crashing down.”

@JordanFinlayso1: "Livi away 2nd of jan, already fuming at how s**** we played.”

@FMJambo51: “Walsh for the Hibs game. Collum for the Celtic game. Beaton for the Rangers game. Aitken on VAR for all of them.”

@NJJarvie: "There’s that wee part of my brain telling me that this league is winnable like every year again. But there’s that big part of my brain saying how we’ve signed no one and our manager is hiding in bushes and we’ll be lucky to make top 6.”

@HMFC_1874_: "F*** the spfl no new year Derby instead we get a Wednesday night.”

@SoozTait: "That December fixture list is a joke! Eight games in a month! Four Thursday night games! Not to mention the derby being on 27th Dec yet Livi on 2nd Jan! Why couldnt it be the other way around for a new year derby!”

