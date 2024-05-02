Hearts’ season is drawing to a close with third place in the Premiership all but confirmed. Thoughts are now turning to what might transpire as a busy summer of transfer activity at Tynecastle Park.

Recruitment is already underway with Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda, Livingston defender James Penrice and Motherwell’s Blair Spittal all signed on pre-contract agreements for next season. That is far from the end of it. More incomings and outgoings are certain.

So what is likely to happen as things stand, and how could that change over the course of the summer months? Here, we assess the 32 players in Hearts’ senior squad and look at whether they are likely to stay in Gorgie, head out on loan or leave the club permanently.

1 . Craig Gordon Recovered from a double leg break but largely played second fiddle to Zander Clark since regaining fitness. Contracted until summer 2025 and has stated publicly he wants to finish his career with Hearts. Verdict: Staying Photo Sales

2 . Zander Clark Enjoyed a consistent season and made his Scotland international debut after becoming first-choice goalkeeper at Tynecastle. Contracted until summer 2025. Verdict: Staying Photo Sales

3 . Michael McGovern Signed last summer as back-up to Clark but went on loan to Livingston once Gordon regained fitness. Contract ends this month and it makes no sense for Hearts to keep 39-year-old McGovern and 41-year-old Gordon. Verdict: Going Photo Sales

4 . Harry Stone Enjoying a fine season on loan at Queen of the South. Became a hero with a string of impressive saves as Queens knocked Dundee United out of the Scottish Cup in November. Contracted to Hearts until 2025. Verdict: Likely to go on loan if a top-end Championship club is interested. If not, he'll stay put. Photo Sales