Staying or leaving? The future of every Hearts player for season 2025/26 as summer transfer window approaches

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 08:00 BST

The summer transfer window could prove even busier than January for Hearts as they look to strengthen their squad. Some players currently at Tynecastle are playing for a place next season, whilst some will move on. Head coach Neil Critchley faces some important decisions.

Goalkeeping issues, a new right-back, attacking midfielders and forwards are all on the agenda this summer. Below is a round-up of the 32 first-team players at Riccarton, their contract status and what the future is likely to hold for each individual:

Goalkeeper, age 42. Contracted until the end of this season. Currently undecided on whether he will continue playing next year. Verdict: Unclear

Goalkeeper, age 32. Contracted until 2027. Second-choice keeper at the moment but hoping to reclaim No.1 status. Verdict: Staying

Goalkeeper, age 28. Contracted until 2026. Third-choice behind Gordon and Clark who offers experienced back-up. Verdict: Staying

Goalkeeper, age 22. Contracted until the end of this season. Enjoying a strong season on loan at Ayr United. Expected to sign a new deal to challenge at Tynecastle next year. Verdict: Likely staying

