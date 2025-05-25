Staying or leaving? The future of every Hearts player for season 2025/26 as summer transfer window opens

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 25th May 2025, 19:00 BST

Derek McInnes has assessed the Tynecastle first-team squad

Derek McInnes wasted no time analysing every player at Hearts following his appointment as head coach on Monday. A busy summer transfer window is in prospect, with incomings and outgoings certain in Gorgie. McInnes and his coaching staff know the squad needs strengthened, but several players will also need to leave to avoid an already oversized squad growing further.

A new right-back is arriving along with at least one new winger, plus captain Lawrence Shankland’s future is still not decided. Below is a round-up of the 32 first-team players at Riccarton, their contract status and what the future is likely to hold for each individual:

Goalkeeper, age 42. Just signed a new contract to continue playing next year. Verdict: Staying

1. CRAIG GORDON

Goalkeeper, age 42. Just signed a new contract to continue playing next year. Verdict: Staying | SNS Group

Goalkeeper, age 32. Contracted until 2027. Second-choice keeper at the moment but hoping to reclaim No.1 status. Verdict: Staying

2. ZANDER CLARK

Goalkeeper, age 32. Contracted until 2027. Second-choice keeper at the moment but hoping to reclaim No.1 status. Verdict: Staying | SNS Group

Goalkeeper, age 28. Contracted until 2026. Third-choice behind Gordon and Clark who offers experienced back-up. Verdict: Staying

3. RYAN FULTON

Goalkeeper, age 28. Contracted until 2026. Third-choice behind Gordon and Clark who offers experienced back-up. Verdict: Staying | SNS Group

Goalkeeper, age 22. Contracted until the end of this season. Enjoyed a decent season on loan at Ayr United. Could sign a new deal for next year but may find opportunities limited. Verdict: Unclear

4. HARRY STONE

Goalkeeper, age 22. Contracted until the end of this season. Enjoyed a decent season on loan at Ayr United. Could sign a new deal for next year but may find opportunities limited. Verdict: Unclear | SNS Group

