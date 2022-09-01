Stephen Humphrys deal agreed between Hearts and Wigan Athletic

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old is ready to continue his career at Tynecastle Park and finishing touches are currently being applied to the agreement.

He is out of favour at Wigan following the arrivals of Ashley Fletcher and Nathan Broadhead on loan this summer and Hearts need a centre-forward following Liam Boyce’s cruciate ligament injury. The Northern Irishman is expected to miss between seven and nine months of football in total.

Humphrys carries a physical presence and favours a central striker role. He has also operated out wide in the past. He scored seven goals in 49 appearances for Wigan as they won the League One title last year. However, he is keen to play regular first-team football rather than remain as a back-up player for the rest of the season.

Hearts believe he will strengthen their attack and are ready to process paperwork to register him before the transfer window closes at midnight tonight. At the moment, Lawrence Shankland is their only experienced No.9 following Boyce’s injury.

Tynecastle officials also enquired about a possible loan deal for Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez. He is similarly out of favour but the Pittodrie club are reluctant to give their USA internationalist to a rival cinch Premiership side.

Hearts wanted Celtic winger Mikey Johnston on loan but he is due to join Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes, while Bournemouth’s James Hill has been offered to the Tynecastle recruitment team as a potential option for central defence.