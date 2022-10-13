Stephen Humphrys explains where it all went wrong for Hearts and admits 'gulf in class'

The striker on loan from Wigan Athletic, picked ahead of Lawrence Shankland to spearhead the attack, hit the post inside 30 seconds and scored a consolation shortly after half time in an otherwise one-sided 5-1 Europa Conference League Group A defeat in Florence.

“It was a painful night,” the Englishman told BT Sport. “We wanted to come here and get some redemption after last week. Second-half we gave a good account ourselves, but in the first half we let ourselves down.

“We’ve just got to focus on Aberdeen now and put it right. We gave them a lot of respect and time on the ball. If you give teams like that too much respect they punish you. That’s what happened.”

Stephen Humphrys celebrates after scoring early in the second half at Stadio Artemio Franchi. Picture: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty

Humphrys struck the inside of the post with a left-foot strike after just 28 seconds when latching on to a reverse pass from Barrie McKay and was arguably Hearts’ best player on the night.

“Maybe it would have been a different game if that went in, but we can’t really focus on that,” he added. “We weren’t good enough on the night. We changed changed shape and I felt like we could get after them a little bit more. We had a lot more energy and took a little bit of pride away from the game. To lose by that margin is always going to be a little bit embarrassing, but we were playing against a top team in Europe with so much history.”