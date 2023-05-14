Stephen Humphrys has played his last game for Hearts after an early exit from Tynecastle Park. The on-loan Wigan Athletic forward will not take part in any of the Edinburgh club’s remaining Premiership matches this season.

Talks with interim manager Steven Naismith ended in an amicable parting of ways, leaving Humphrys to concentrate on affairs at Wigan. Financial troubles at the Greater Manchester club have led to wage delays with some players going unpaid for weeks at a time.

Humphrys’ Wigan contract runs until 2024 but his long-term future there remains unclear following relegation to England’s League One. The player agreed with Hearts that it would be best for all concerned if he focused on that issue despite his season-long loan deal running until next month.

Interim Hearts manager Steven Naismith confirmed the decision to the Evening News today. “Humps has had a tough period with Wigan in terms of the circumstances there, his future and what’s happening with the club,” he explained. “We just need everybody focused on what we are doing, what is happening here and what is going on until the end of the season to contribute at every moment.

“He needs to go and deal with his stuff with Wigan so he won’t be back in. He has had some great moments here and the fans have taken to him, but he won’t be back in matchday squads.

“It was a conversation we had. We discussed it and there is a bit of frustration there about his game time. Then there’s what is going on with his longer-term future. That’s the best solution for everybody.”