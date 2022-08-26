Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender believes the first-half team performance against Zurich was the best 45 minutes he has been involved in as a Hearts player. A little bit of quality in the final third to convert a chance was all that was missing, but Kingsley is confident that will come in the Conference League group stage matches to come against İstanbul Başakşehir, Fiorentina and Latvian champions FK RFS.

“It’s an exciting time,” said the 28-year-old. “We have the Conference League group stage to look forward to and lots of new challenges. If we reflect on that first 45 minutes against Zurich, we have to take positives and know that we can take on these teams and not be fearful. We just need that extra bit of quality and hopefully we get that next time.

“I’m very proud of that first-half performance. We were absolutely outstanding. It is probably up there with one of the best 45-minute performances since I joined the club.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is a tie that got away, but we reflect on it in a positive light in terms of where we have come from.

“I joined this club two years ago when we were in the Championship and going to places like, no disrespect, Queen of the South away. Now we are playing like we did in that first 45 minutes against the champions of Switzerland.

“We’re going into the Conference League knowing we can compete with these teams and that’s what that first 45 minutes has done for us. We know we can play like that. We just need that composure in the final third.”

Kingsley had no qualms about playing as a right-sided centre-back against Zurich, even though it is a position he isn’t accustomed to. With Craig Halkett out injured, it may be a role he has to fulfil for another few games yet.

Stephen Kingsley is focussed on St Johnstone but was 'very proud' of Hearts' first half performance against FC Zurich on Thursday night. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

“I feel like I’m versatile enough to play in different positions and I feel comfortable enough to play anywhere really,” he explained. “If the gaffer wants me to play right back or right centre-half I’m happy to play there and give a good performance.

“It is a new position, but it doesn’t bother me. I just crack on as normal. We have myself, Kye [Rowles] and Alex [Cochrane] as well as Andy [Halliday who can cover in there as well. So we have a lot of left footers. But I feel comfortable with my right foot as well. It’s not just for standing on.

“I felt, even though I was playing at right centre-back, that the shape of the team in the first half against Zurich was very good, especially in possession. We moved the ball around very well.”

Amid the excitement of Europe, Kingsley explained that the players themselves will be demanding of each other going into Sunday’s cinch Premiership match against St Johnstone.

Stephen Kingsley was comfortable playing as the right-sided centre-back against FC Zurich. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA