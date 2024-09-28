SNS Group

The defender is urging his team-mates to use their fresh start

Tynecastle Park could be a throbbing hive of positivity by 5pm today, or it could be a cauldron of seething anger. Hearts’ Premiership fixture with Ross County can genuinely go either way. The hosts are bottom of the league, fans are outraged, an interim manager is in charge and there is a notion of the unknown about the whole day. Win and it’s a great start for Liam Fox, lose and it’s more fuel for the fire of despair.

The Hearts players are in control of the situation, something Fox has stressed this week at Riccarton. Steven Naismith’s removal as head coach leaves Fox in temporary charge with assistants Angus Beith and Lee Wallace. He is confident players will step up, now they must justify his faith. The outcome is in their hands after eight successive defeats.

“Definitely, absolutely. It's a fresh start for a lot of boys,” said defender Stephen Kingsley. “It’s a chance to really put our foot down now. For whatever reason, it's not worked up until now which isn't good. But it's a clean slate. We know it's going to be packed. We know that there's going to be an atmosphere in Tynecastle.

“We know the challenges that Ross County pose. They're going to be a tough nut to crack but what an opportunity. It's the start of a lot of games coming up, we've got Europe next week as well. So, what a chance for us to go and lay down a marker and just try and kick-start our season now and kick on.

“When you look back it's disappointing, but you can't afford to do that in football, especially at this level. You need to look forward and see this for the opportunity. What an opportunity we've got midweek as well. You play a European tie [against Dinamo Minsk]. You've got an opportunity to go and make a mark in European football. It is exciting. Even though with what's going on, it's been so disappointing, what an opportunity it is to be here.

“We should all feel lucky that we've got that opportunity to go and play in these games. It starts on Saturday. We're not looking ahead after that. There's absolutely no way we can afford to do that but we need to see it for the opportunity that it is. It's a chance to go and win a game of football in kick-start season. It's going to be busy.”

Fox has created a good impression among the squad so far. “It’s been a fast and good standard in training,” added Kingsley. “Foxy's come in and made sure we're all at it in training. We've got a good bunch of boys down there, so we know the situation that we're in. But we've been professional on the pitch and really applying ourselves, getting ready for this week and this game coming up.

“I think there has to be a sense of he's come in, he's painting pictures on the training ground without bombarding us with too much information. I think it's important that we ourselves as players, we know what the situation is. And it's important we listen to Foxy now and take on board what he's trying to put over to us and essentially take it into the game. We've got a good game tomorrow to go and do that.”

Kingsley stressed that Hearts players all feel a slice of responsibility for head coach Steven Naismith losing his job last Sunday. “It's football, so obviously it ends with the manager. It always does. That's just the nature of the beast. But every single player in the changing room feels a responsibility for the position that we're in. It was not just any member of the coaching staff, nor one single player. It's everyone together and we all feel that. And we know that we have to be in a place now that we're looking forward to this game to put things right that we haven't done so far this season.

“We've been in this situation before. We've been in difficult environments before and atmospheres that's not nice to work in, especially the news coming off the back of the St Mirren game. We're professional enough to know that we need to knuckle down and give everything we've got to Foxy now and make sure we're applying ourselves in the right way. And as I said, try and take on board the message that Foxy is wanting to carry across into the games.

“We have all said our bit, whether it's in the last few days or together as a team. But yeah, we all know the situation we unfortunately find ourselves in, but we've got a chance to start fresh and to hopefully get that win that we've been looking for. Hopefully that can start our season. We've got a lot of games coming up, so what better time to start than now?”

A poor run of results cost Robbie Neilson his job as Hearts manager in April 2023, just like Naismith last weekend. “I think it can get clouded in the sense that the manager gets sacked and maybe people don't think that the players care or are bothered. That's absolutely not the case,” insisted Kingsley. “We know that we are responsible for being on the pitch, the standards on the pitch, the goals that have been conceded, not scoring enough goals obviously at the other end. At the end of the day, that's on us.

“We've got the responsibility when we cross the white line. No coach, no manager, no fan, no-one else can do anything. It's us on the pitch and we harbour that responsibility and feel the weight of it. It's something we need to stand up to and I've said that before. There's a responsibility here to put in performances and most importantly get results and we've not been doing that. So we need to stand up and, as I said, we've been saying that for a long time now. There's been change. So it's even more important now we get on board with Foxy’s message and do everything we can to get us back to playing and getting the results that we need.”

Kingsley was Naismith’s team-mate at Hearts during season 2020/21 and the pair had a close connection. “I think all the boys, the ones that have played with him, have known him personally,” he said. “Naisy was the first player that I ever met when I met up with the Scotland squad as well back in 2016. So I've known Naisy for years. Then played with him for a club when I came here.

“He then got the managerial job and did a great job last season. For whatever reason it's just not happened this season and, when confidence is low, these things happen and it's horrible. We do all feel the brunt of it. It's on us now to change it. It's a horrible situation, but we need to make the best of it now. I've spoken to all three of them [Naismith, plus assistants Frankie McAvoy and Gordon Forrest]. I've said what needed to be said to them.

“It's really disappointing because I got on really well with all three of them, as did all the boys, to be fair. I think it was a good relationship. Unfortunately, these things happen and they send us their best regards and vice versa. And they'll do well in the future, wherever they end up. They're great people as well as good coaches. So, we wish them all the best.”