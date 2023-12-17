Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As Stephen Kingsley watched his free-kick arc over the Celtic wall and past Joe Hart's flailing dive, he knew the significance. One flick of his talented left boot put Hearts 2-0 up at Parkhead with half an hour played. The game was theirs to lose, and they had no intention of doing so this time.

The Tynecastle side saw out a disciplined and courageous performance to complete their first league win in Glasgow's east end since 2007. Not since Kestitus Ivaskevicius, Andy Driver and Michal Pospisil had they experienced a top-flight triumph away to Celtic. This was colossal, historic, momentous and inspiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yes, the home team were dreadful and deservedly suffered their first home loss against a domestic opponent since January 2021. That should not distract from Hearts' composure and tactical execution. Head coach Steven Naismith, widely criticised in recent weeks, deserved credit for his gameplan and instilling sufficient belief in his players to carry it out perfectly.

Lawrence Shankland's 15th-minute header followed by Kingsley's raking 25-yarder were the biggest highlights. Kingsley's block prevented Celtic's Luis Palma scoring at 2-0, plus there were numerous other clearances, tackles, interceptions and saves. Hearts also broke on the counter-attack in the second half whilst home supporters around them broke into disorder. Players including Alex Cochrane and Nathaniel Atkinson were outstanding.

All in all, it was an ideal response to Hearts' meek surrender at Aberdeen last weekend. "I'm proud of the way the boys defended. We were resolute," said Kingsley. "You know they're going to have shots and cut you open at certain points, but in general I was really happy with how we defended. We were second-best against Aberdeen in a lot of areas but improved a lot.

"We've been very good defensively this season. We've kept a lot of clean sheets and it's good to get back to that after a couple of defeats [against Rangers and Aberdeen]. We knew Saturday was an opportunity. You need to have a bit of luck on your side. We went to Ibrox and were leading 1-0 heading into the 90th minute. We've competed well in these big games and felt we were close to getting a positive result. All credit to the boys."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kingsley's goal was his first of the season and, indeed, his first since that exquisite strike against Hibs at Hampden Park back in April 2022. Back then he was lashing them in on a regular basis and the drought was preying on his mind somewhat. It ended in spectacular fashion.

"To be honest, I always feel like I've got a chance with free-kicks. I'm comfortable with the technique I've got. I've had a couple of chances with them earlier this season which went close, but sometimes you need that bit of luck to see them go in. I've practiced it so much and I've got the technique so I'm always confident and positive. This is the first one in a long time and I'm happy to get the monkey off the back.

"It was relief. Not so much the free-kick itself. I couldn't have walked up and placed it any better, especially as a lefty. But I think, if you watch the celebration back, you can see the relief. It has been a while since my last goal and I want to help out with goals. As a defender I know my main job, but I want to help out going forward and I feel like I haven't done that enough. I was happy to help the team out."

He watched the second half from inside the away dressing-room. An injury in the groin area forced Kingsley off at the interval and his replacement, Toby Sibbick, was another composed performer. That helped Kingsley's nerves a little. "I was inside. I'm the most nervous person ever watching games so I was getting a bit of physio treatment first and then I was just listening in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was nervous but, from hearing it, I felt we were strong. You're never comfortable at Celtic Park but I felt we were resolute in our shape. I was quietly confident we had a very good chance of seeing it out. I went out for the celebrations with about 30 seconds to go."

Hearts will now seek a definitive diagnosis of the injury and hope one of their most influential players returns quickly. "I hoped I was going to be able to manage it but at half-time it got significantly worse and it wasn't a time I could have been lagging. We needed everyone right at it defensively," said Kingsley.