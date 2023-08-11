Stephen Kingsley pushing to stake his claim at Hearts but admits he feared the worst

The influence of Stephen Kingsley and Peter Haring underpinned Hearts’ second-half revival in Norway on Thursday. Experience, character and nous are prevalent in both players and helped their team-mates mount a crucial recovery in the Europa Conference League qualifying tie.

Kingsley entered the field inside the Lerkendal Stadion on 62 minutes to play left-back and later crossed for Lawrence Shankland to head Hearts goal in the 2-1 first-leg defeat. Haring had been orchestrating midfield since his half-time introduction and was a central figure in a much-improved performance by the visitors.

Both men underlined their claim for reinstatement to the starting line-up, and it would be no surprise were they in the team for Thursday’s return leg in Edinburgh. Having contributed to Saturday’s 2-0 opening Premiership win at St Johnstone, they were perhaps entitled to feel surprised at sitting on the bench in Trondheim.

“I'm feeling good and feeling fit,” said Kingsley. “We got a good win at St Johnstone and I thought I played well there as well. I was just happy to come in and help the boys. It could prove to be an important goal so hopefully I've helped.

“I think their 2-0 lead was more our doing than them having great moves and breaking us down when we were in a compact shape. These are areas we can look at and improve on for next week. We conceded the first goal on 14 minutes and you're sitting on the bench thinking: 'This could be a long night if we don't sort this out.' Losing another one right before half-time is a sucker-punch as well, but we reacted well in the second half.

“Rosenborg are a young team. I felt that, when we did get a bit of a foothold in the game, they started to feel the pressure a bit. We were frustrated at the first half display. We were a bit nervy, it was a bit slow, so we need to have a look back and see what the problems were. The dynamic changed in the second half and the goal helped. We looked to get a foothold in the game and scoring made it a nervy last 10 minutes or so for Rosenborg.

“It's something to grab on to and take back to Tynecastle. We hope that, in a full stadium, with them protecting a lead and us rectifying the mistakes we made in Norway, that the goal we got can be really important.”

Creating a goal for Shankland on his birthday surely entitled Kingsley to a slice of the cake? “I forgot it was his birthday. He'll need to give me a bit of cake or something now! I'm delighted for him. He was working hard and it was tough for him. He looked a bit frustrated but I'm happy to help and give him a wee present for his birthday.”