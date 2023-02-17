Stephen Kingsley v Stephen Humphrys: Tynecastle ace responds to 'best ever' Hearts goal debate

The outrageous distance, the incredible technique and the fact he ran 30 yards and beat two players before unleashing his soaring effort made Humphyrs a prime contender for the No.1 spot. But there was a goal from just last season which many claimed was still superior.

Hearts defeated Hibs in the Scottish Cup semi-final in April 2022 thanks in large part to an outstanding goal from Humphrys’ Tynecastle team-mate Stephen Kingsley. The left-back, standing over a free-kick from over 30 yards out, played a one-two with Liam Boyce before curling an impeccably curled strike into the top corner of the net past a despairing Matt Macey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters went back and forth between the two without a consensus being reached, but what does Kingsley think of the comparisons?

Stephen Humphrys celebrates after scoring from his own half in the recent 3-1 win over Dundee United. Picture: SNS

“It was an incredible moment for me,” said the Hearts defender. “The occasion was just incredible for my goal: being at Hampden, being in a semi-final, being against Hibs, and it proved to be the winning goal. It was obviously massive for me.

“But that strike from Humphs on his weaker foot... well, I say weaker foot but he doesn't have a weaker foot. I think I've watched it myself back about 20 times so god knows how many times he's seen it back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With regards to whose is better I'll leave it up to the fans. Both goals will be special memories for us individually.”

Message from the editor

Stephen Kingsley nets a spectacular effort in the 2-1 win over Hibs in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Picture: SNS