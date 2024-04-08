The St Mirren boss has plenty of time for Steven Naismith

Stephen Robinson reckons the Hearts board have shown the value in sticking to your beliefs as the Jambos close in on third.

Goals from Jorge Grant and a wind-assisted Alex Cochrane corner being ruled an own goal secured a 2-1 win over St Mirren at the weekend. With six Premiership games remaining this term, Hearts are 11 points clear of fourth-placed Kilmarnock and look destined to claim third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this season, there were criticisms of head coach Steven Naismith, but he has turned things around in emphatic fashion and victory on Saturday away at a fellow top six club came without talisman Lawrence Shankland. Robinson has been impressed by the work Naismith has provided in Gorgie.

The St Mirren boss reckons it shows what can happen with a strong board behind a manager, as sets Europe as the new Buddies target after their top six berth was confirmed. He said: "I think Steven has done a fantastic job. I have to say, credit to the Hearts board because when you stick by people that's what happens.

“Early on in his managerial career people there were giving him stick which I found incredible. He's proved what a good manager he is. We are punching way above our weight in terms of the clubs we are competing with. Credit to the staff who work tirelessly to drag every bit of energy and quality out of the squad.