Steven Naismith admits there could be changes to Hearts management structure in future

The caretaker manager from the final seven games of last season was hired as the club’s technical director this summer with Frankie McAvoy taking over the position as head coach. This was due to Naismith not having a Uefa Pro-License, which is required to manage in European football.

As a result, McAvoy will be the one making the final decision on team selection when the new campaign gets underway with a trip to St Johnstone a week on Saturday.

After that encounter, Hearts will play their first European tie against either Crusaders or Rosenborg in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Technical director Steven Naismith and head coach Frankie McAvoy, along with Gordon Forrest, make up the Hearts management team. Picture: SNS

In an interview with Sky Sports, Naismith was asked whether there could be a change if Hearts are quickly eliminated from European competition this term.

He said: "It is something we have spoken about and for the longer term thing, there could be changes.

"For the here and now and what we are dealing with, and what we are happy to do, is this structure. I have that in place (a schedule in place for the pro license) and that will come into effect when it can and we move forward from that point."

Naismith was the leading man after taking over from Robbie Neilson following the latter’s sacking in April, as the former Scotland international picked the team and conducted all of the media duties. Although those two jobs now ultimately rest on the shoulders of McAvoy, who formerly managed Preston North End in the English Championship, Naismith insists it isn’t a huge change from how they worked together prior to this summer.

"It is very much like we worked last season,” he said. “The roles were slightly different but the way we work is the exact same. Going forward the club wanted us involved to try and continue what we done, the way we played and trying to challenge for the expectations of the club.

"The way it's structured this season is what it is. Frankie is leading the stuff in terms of decisions with the team and things like that. But day to day nothing really changes and it's a team thing.”

McAvoy was also asked in the interview about the role he will be playing when the season kicks off at McDiarmid Park on August 5.

He said: "The only difference is, when it comes to differences in opinion over who should start and play, I will make that decision. We work together well. The only difference is who had got the final decision on the XI but we talk about it through the week and decide when it comes nearer the matchday.”