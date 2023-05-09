Steven Naismith answers whether Peter Haring should be a Hearts player next season

The Austrian has only recently returned to the first-team following six months on the sidelines after suffering a nasty concussion in the defeat to Aberdeen last October.

After coming off the bench against St Mirren in Robbie Neilson’s final game, then remaining among the substitutes in the Edinburgh derby defeat to Hibs, Haring has started each of the last two contests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the campaign though there is an option to extend the deal by another year, with the player recently expressing his desire to remain.

Peter Haring in action during Hearts' 2-0 defeat to Celtic at Tynecastle on Sunday. Picture: SNS

“He’s obviously missed a lot of football which probably clouds the view,” said Naismith when asked if Haring should be kept on whether he’s manager or not. “He’s one of the ones where from now til the summer will probably dictate whether he gets kept on or not.

“He’s got a good relationship with the club. I know the club really like him as a player and a person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So he has missed a lot of football and there are question marks whether he’ll get back to that, he showed against Ross County his performance was very, very good.

“And if he’s consistent between now and the end of the season Pete can be an asset to Hearts.”

Regardless of whether Haring’s future belongs at Tynecastle, Naismith insists the midfielder will play a significant role between now and the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign as Hearts seek to overhaul Aberdeen in third place.

“I think one of Pete’s biggest attributes is he has a calm head. When the game is frantic and there is a split second decision to be made in possession, Pete usually makes the right one,” said Naismith. “Pete will play a big part between now and the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even the week of the derby he was out there leading the group, telling them the level it needs to be at. Not to get on the pitch will have been a disappointment. But the week after he puts on a good performance.

“He is mature enough and has been here long enough to understand the expectation at a club like Hearts.”

Message from the editor