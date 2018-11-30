Steven Naismith begins running with Hearts after injury

Hearts forward Steven Naismith began running at Riccarton today as he stepped up his recovery from knee surgery.



The 32-year-old damaged knee cartilage in October's Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic but is now back jogging after missing more than a month of action.

He is expected to return to the Hearts first team in mid-to-late December, with the Edinburgh club having failed to score a goal since he was sidelined.

Naismith, on a season-long loan at Hearts from Norwich City, was the Ladbrokes Premiership's top goalscorer when injury struck. He has 13 goals in 20 games for Hearts and Scotland this season.