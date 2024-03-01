Steven Naismith demands a Hearts challenge amid Celtic and Rangers title pressure

The pressure of the Premiership title race must be used to Hearts' advantage against Celtic on Sunday, according to the Tynecastle head coach Steven Naismith. He wants his players to seize the opportunity and earn a result with Celtic and Rangers separated by only two points at the top of the league.

Naismith is demanding that his team challenge Celtic to prove themselves capable of competing against the Glasgow clubs following last week's 5-0 defeat by Rangers at Ibrox. Hearts drew 1-1 at home to Hibs on Wednesday and now await Celtic's arrival in Gorgie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's a big test because the Old Firm have much bigger budgets and their quality is high," Naismith told the Edinburgh News. "If you give them opportunities, like we did last weekend, they will score the goals more than miss them. We have to enjoy this challenge. If we want to be up the top end of the table and be part of that group, then you need to compete against them.

"Ibrox wasn't good enough but I think our Old Firm games in general have been decent in terms of performance and competing. We know Sunday will be tough. We need to use everything being at home, get the confidence we have built throughout the season, and the fact there is a real title race on. The pressure swings from game to game for the Old Firm and we need to use that as much as we can."

READ MORE: Talks at Hearts to deal with a recurring issue before Celtic visit

Although Hearts did not reach peak performance in the Edinburgh derby, Naismith was encouraged by their defending after losing five goals a few days previously. Frankie Kent and Stephen Kingsley both stood out in central defence. "We all knew last weekend wasn't good enough from a defensive point of view but there was no sulking," said Naismith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We dealt with everything Hibs threw at us and that's because we have good characters. Kent and Kingsley are leaders and good characters. They understand when it's not good enough and they are the first to say. We have a good group of players who drive the standards and the resilience you need.

"It could have got nervy on Wednesday and before you know it the crowd are on you and it becomes a terrible atmosphere. We had our better spell after Hibs scored, we moved the ball about, got our penalty and started playing with a bit of freedom. The guys in the changing room drive that.