Steven Naismith doesn't believe Hibs result should determine Hearts future as he ponders B team return

The former Scotland international will take charge of his seventh and final game as interim boss since replacing Robbie Neilson when arch-rivals Hibs come to Gorgie.

It’s a huge match with fourth place in the cinch Premiership on the line. But Naismith, who has a record of two wins, two draws and two losses, insists the decision-makers at Tynecastle can’t make their choice on the basis of one match, regardless of importance.

“It’s important just like the other results have been important. If I am getting judged on one game I don’t think it’s the right approach to take,” he said.

Steven Naismith will go into his last match as interim boss of Hearts when they take on Hibs at Tynecastle on Saturday. Picture: SNS

"I think bigger picture in all you’ve got to look at everything. For the club they need to understand what they want in their next manager, what they want longer term.

"Since I have been at the club I have had an understanding that the club need attacking football, they need an identity and they need to have something that’s bigger. That’s what I have tried to do.

“You need to get results or you’re giving yourself no chance. You have to show what type of coach and manager you are in terms of style. But you can’t just go full on doing that because you might make mistakes and cost yourself results.

“So it’s a fine balance but I think I have equipped myself very well.”

After he initially agreed to take the job, Naismith insisted he’d be happy to return to his previous role in charge of the B team. Now, however, he says his final decision on that will depend on who replaces him as first-team head coach.

“It’s something I will think about after the weekend because I have really enjoyed this process,” he said.

"I agree there could be an element of going back but what if a manager comes in that’s amazing and I’m learning again? The environment becomes one that I’m learning from. If a manager comes in that’s totally different to me then I probably wouldn’t enjoy it.

"I’m not ruling it out. But I’m also honest and I understand it’s different now than it was seven weeks ago.”

