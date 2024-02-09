Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steven Naismith is adamant nothing will be left to chance when Hearts visit Airdrie in the Scottish Cup fifth round on Sunday. The Tynecastle head coach will send out a strong and experienced team hoping to secure a place in the quarter-finals with an understanding that demands must be met.

Cup progress is high on Hearts' priority list every year and Naismith is eager to fulfil the club's ambitions in that department. He feels they did not do themselves justice in this season's League Cup, even though they reached the semi-finals before losing 3-1 to Rangers at Hampden Park in November.

A return to the national stadium in the Scottish Cup is seen as a chance for redemption by Naismith. First, he and his players must negotiate a tricky away tie at the Excelsior Stadium in front of the BBC Scotland television cameras. Airdrie are known as a passing team under player/manager Rhys McCabe and are challenging for a play-off place in the Championship.

Naismith stressed that Sunday is not an occasion to make lots of team changes or throw in younger players. "No, definitely not. We won't be underestimating this game. Airdrie are a good football team who have surprised a lot of people in the Championship," he told the Edinburgh News.

"When Rhys took over, I think people don't expect him to do as well as he did, even in terms of the way they are playing. They knocked St Johnstone out in the last round so we know what we will be coming up against and it will be a tough game.

"The demand here at Hearts is that we need to progress in the cups. We got to the semi-final and let ourselves down in the League Cup. We want to get back to Hampden so we definitely won't be taking this tie lightly."

Lawrence Shankland is expected to lead the Hearts forward line after missing the previous round against Spartans through illness. He scored his 23rd goal of the season in all competitions to win Wednesday's Premiership match against St Johnstone. That stretched Hearts' unbeaten run to 10 games.

Shankland again claimed the headlines by further underlining his importance to the Edinburgh club's cause. He also headed a likely goal off his own line to preserve the 1-0 scoreline. "That's why he is getting the plaudits. He is in his prime, playing the best football of his career," stated Naismith. "He has matured over the last few years to become this all-round forward who plays to his strengths. He is a leader.

"His goal-line clearance on Wednesday is an example. Most forwards, nine times out of ten, are starting to run back up the pitch as soon as that ball is crossed in over their heads. He isn't. He is switched on to the situation.

"We have a brilliant group of experienced players who are demanding of the younger ones and lead the younger group. We are a good team. Some of Shanks' goals he has made for himself, but all the chances he is getting and touches in the box are higher than they have ever been in his career.

