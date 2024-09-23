Hearts are on the hunt for a new manager after Steven Naismith was sacked by the club.

A 2-1 defeat to St Mirren on Saturday in the Premiership left them rooted to the bottom of the league, with the club board acting on Sunday. The hunt now commences for who is the next manager at Tynecastle.

Naismith started out as the caretaker before ascending into the top job himself. He oversaw a successful 23/24 campaign but the start to this season has fallen below standards and ultimately cost him his job.

Looking back over his stint from caretaker to eventual sacking, here are some of the main chapters in Naismith’s Hearts dugout career, from start to finish.

1 . The tenure begins After Robbie Neilson's sacking, Naismith steps up from the 'B' team to the interim manager's chair in April 2023. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Maiden derby guidance His first derby as a gaffer - albeit an interim one - was a feisty one yet ultimately disappointing. A second half goal from Kevin Nisbet saw the home side win as ten yellow cards were handed out at Easter Road. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . New title After European qualifiers were booked, Naismith was handed the title of technical director ahead of the 23/24 season. Frankie McAvoy worked under the head coach title. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Milestone moment The biggest win of the new Hearts coaching set-up's to date at this point. A buoyant Tynecastle welcomed in a 3-1 win over Rosenborg in Europa League qualifying that bought them plenty of good will. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales