Australia are set for change - impacting Hearts and Hibs stars | Getty Images

Hearts take on St Mirren in a crucial Scottish Premiership contest for under-pressure manager Steven Naismith

Under-pressure Hearts manager Steven Naismith will look to kickstart his team’s season into life with a victory over St Mirren when the two side’s meet at The SMISA Stadium on Saturday.

The Jambos, who recorded an impressive third place finish last term, currently sit bottom of the Premiership table with just one point from their opening five games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The manner of their performances, in particular, has been a cause for concern. Hearts’ start has been compounded by back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Czech side Viktoria Plzen in their Europa League play-off as well as a shock early League Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Falkirk.

Pressure has started to grow on boss Naismith and he will be keen to turn the tide at Tynecastle, but his upcoming opponent in the dugout, Stephen Robinson has branded it ‘utterly ridiculous’ to question his future in the capital.

The St Mirren boss said: “I am wary of Hearts every single time, they have a fantastic manager in Steven Naismith and they have an abundance of talent in their 30-man squad.

“Steven strengthened over the summer by adding some really good technical players like Yan Dhanda and Blair Spittal, they have very good players and huge threats from everywhere, Lawrence Shankland is one of the best strikers in the league. I have no doubt that Hearts will be up challenging at the top end of the table, they will have a run in Europe and we will have to make sure we are at the very top of our game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson says that he has a lot of respect for the job Naismith has done so far, and added: “Believe me, there will be nothing being taken for granted, when you say they’ve been on a ‘poor run’, the season has only just kicked off. It depends on what way you want to twist the statistics, but we will have a very tough game against a very good side.

“I don’t know if they will have any insecurities as I’m not in that group, what we know is that we will need to put 96 minutes together. We have to solely concentrate on our own game, we are aware of Hearts, we know their threats and we know their weaknesses, but we will have to bring our A game for 96 minutes if we want to win on Saturday.

“I think it’s utterly ridiculous (that Naismith is under pressure), for a manager who got his team into Europe, he is a young manager, he has done very well and I have a lot of respect for him.”

“It’s the world we live in, unfortunately with in two or three games statistics can be twisted whatever way you want.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SPFL stars in limbo after international resignation

A clutch of Scottish Premiership stars will be experiencing a huge transition in the coming months after manager Graham Arnold stood down from his position with the Australian national team.

The 61-year-old spent a total of six years in the Socceroos dugout, but has decided to stand down in the wake of two disappointing results in the last international break, losing to Bahrain and drawing with Indonesia.

Australia draw a number of players from the top flight of Scottish football, with Hearts trio Kye Rowles, Cammy Devlin and Calem Nieuwenhof on the Socceroos’ radar, while Hibs duo Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller are regulars in the squad.