Steven Naismith outlines a key part of his Hearts tactical approach and describes the team's fluid formation

Steven Naismith today described details of his attacking Hearts gameplan and why the team will operate with a fluid formation. The club’s interim manager cited full-backs as central to his approach, stressing he wants defenders to attack within a dynamic tactical structure.

Naismith has overseen two matches so far – a 1-0 loss at Hibs followed by a 6-1 victory over Ross County. Hearts clicked into gear against County with defender Alex Cochrane’s goal, forward Josh Ginnelly’s double and a hat-trick by captain Lawrence Shankland.

With Celtic due to visit Tynecastle Park this weekend when Premiership fixtures resume, Hearts need a result to stop the Glasgow club winning the league title on their turf. Naismith was pleased with how defenders transformed into attackers against County after working on that specific tactic in training.

“We’ve been working on that for a couple of weeks so it will come. It should be getting better and better every week,” he said. “The two full-backs who played against Ross County are aggressive going forward and they’ve got quality. Natty Atkinson could have scored in that game as well as Alex.

“It is about understanding that the game moves constantly. I’m not a big one for saying: ‘This is the formation we play and that is it.’ A formation is a starting point. Within that, the game is so dynamic that somebody might be drawn out of position and turn into something else.

“You might have a striker who turns into a No.10. You might have a full-back who turns into a centre-midfielder, or you might have him as a winger. All these things happen. It’s about building the intelligence of the players to understand: ‘Oh right, he’s away there, so I’m now here and I’m now a full-back or whatever.’

“That’s the most important thing for me. That takes time to progress but the performances show the boys are picking it up very quickly.”

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith is preparing his team to face Celtic this weekend.