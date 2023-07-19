Steven Naismith outlines both opportunities and difficulties for Hearts youngsters in pre-season

With the Tynecastle club yet to sign anyone other than veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern this summer window, the youngsters have been heavily involved so far in pre-season action as Hearts need to fill the numbers following several departures from last term.

Luke Rathie scored his side’s only goal during the 1-1 draw with Dunfermline Athletic earlier this month, while there’s been game time for the likes of Harry Stone, Calum Sandilands, Aidan Denholm, Finlay Pollock and James Wilson, to name but a few.

Naismith spoke often of his intent to give more young players a chance after becoming caretaker manager towards the end of last season. The former Scotland international, along with Frankie McAvoy, moved up from coaching the B team to lead the first-team after Robbie Neilson was shown the exit door. But with Hearts still chasing European football, every point counted and it was difficult to find the opportunities in the team, though he did bring a couple more into the matchday squad.

Hearts technical director Steven Naismith issuing instructions from the sideline. Picture: SNS

When Naismith now in place fully as technical director, and McAvoy as head coach, long-term planning can now take place as they seek to create a better pathway for young players seeking to make the senior squad.

Naismith told the Daily Record: “The demand at Hearts is greater than most in Scotland. The benefit we have is that Frankie and myself have been involved in the academy. It’s exciting times for some of these younger players. Getting them into the first team is the challenge. Every day now in training there is an opportunity for them.

“In the short period taking over last season I was desperate to get some of them involved. Macaulay Tait for example was nearly in every squad. But my challenge was different to what it is now. I had to do something short term.

“There are dynamics everywhere, you need to watch what you’re doing in terms of players and who you pick and who misses out, because it’s going to have an impact.”

Being around the first team more often is giving these fresh-faced hopefuls a lesson in what exactly the demands are to succeed at Hearts. Naismith himself is known as being a hard taskmaster and cuts an animated figure on the sidelines. But it’s not just the management team which expect the highest of standards to be met by the youngsters in this environment.

“The hardest thing for a young player is to go into the first team and make a first impression. You go in there and you’re nervous, and even since I have taken over I have seen it. I remember being that at Kilmarnock, you’re hanging on to every word that everyone says,” said Naismith.