After four league defeats on the bounce, the Jambos head to Easter Road looking to get back on the winning trail in the penultimate match before the split. But Hearts go into the game with a strong derby record, winning two and drawing one of the three encounters so far this season.

No stranger to the derby himself from his playing days, the manager insists there is no nervousness among the group and told the media that his new interim coaching team quickly came up with a gameplan to win the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we make mistakes, we make mistakes, but we’ve got a clear plan,” he told the media. “We’ll execute that plan as best we can in the week of preparation that we’ve had and I think we’ve got enough to out and win the game.”

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith and Frank McAvoy oversee training

Explaining what he thinks has been going wrong in recent weeks, Naismith added: “I've seen players with ability, who have lacked a bit of confidence and played safe. The first thing I've said to the boys is, 'you've coasted, which has cost you your gap in points, and you need to get back to enjoying the game'.

“It’s hard to describe, but doing the things you don't actually think about doing, you just do. Not receiving the ball and being uptight and nervous. Get that out your head because that only causes problems. That's been the message from the start.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 36-year-old former Scotland international added: “I’ve got a real excitement and adrenaline going, it’s been enjoyable. It’s a great opportunity at a massive club.

“In my eyes, we’re coming up against the toughest run of fixtures we’ll have all season. Going into Saturday, I think it’s a great game to start with. It’s a game that’s easy for everybody to get up for: it’s a derby.

“It’s one we’re really looking forward to, and that’s what’s come across from the boys on the training pitch. There’s no nervousness, it’s just a desire to get out there, play, and do what we can to win.”

Naismith, who made the decision to dispense with Robert Snodgrass on his first day in charge, is pleased with the spirit in the group and the quality at his disposal. His previous role managing the B team meant he didn’t have a lot of contact with the first-team squad, but longer-serving players know him well from his playing days and the more recent additions have been getting to know how he operates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a real quality within the squad,” explained Naismith. “Being in my previous role, I didn’t have a lot of contact with them. One thing I’ve said to them already is that if they’re not working hard enough in training, I will tell them.