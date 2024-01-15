Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts will continue scouring the transfer market looking for any exceptional deal between now and the end of January. After completing their first signing on Friday with a loan agreement for the Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dexter Lembikisa, the Edinburgh club are in no rush to delve into another deal.

They are ready to move should anyone become available who could instantly improve the first-team squad at Riccarton. Interest in the Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda remains but the Dingwall club will not sell him this month unless they receive a substantial six-figure transfer fee. Dhanda is out of contract this summer and Hearts are looking more at a pre-contract agreement for the influential 25-year-old.

Head coach Steven Naismith explained the situation to the Edinburgh News. "The only one we've been actively looking at is a right-back," he said. "The rest is monitoring the situation, monitoring what is going on. If there is a player we think can improve us - depending on if any players leave - then we need to make sure we are ready. The thing about potentially bringing somebody else in is that it's more if the right thing comes up and we think it's worth doing. We are not actively looking for anybody specific."

One or two players could leave Hearts before the end of the month to secure regular game time. There are no plans to sell top goalscorer Lawrence Shankland after Tynecastle officials opened talks aimed at keeping him. The club will not stand in the way of people who are on the periphery of the squad and who want to play more often during the second half of the season.