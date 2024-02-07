Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith is nurturing progress amid a six-game winning run but is still not entirely satisfied. After Wednesday's 1-0 victory over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park, Naismith praised his players and stressed the need for more goals.

Lawrence Shankland's classy strike on 54 minutes earned the Edinburgh club three points to increase their unbeaten run to 10 matches - nine wins and a draw. Naismith believed the victory was justified in a tight game overall, and said his team had to figure out how to work through St Johnstone's rigid defence.

"I think it was deserved, I think there was a level of respect shown the way they set up with the low block," he said. "It was up to us to break that down and stay solid, but we created some good chances. We needed to move the ball quickly in the second half and once we got the goal we controlled the game. We have been good at working it out, understanding what’s working and what’s not.

"What we need to add now is more goals - but it’s a good place to be winning these games. We have learned lessons all season, we were passive in games and didn’t know how to deal with it, but we’re learning now. The small details are the things you need to improve on and because of those you can stand back and look at making big strides.”

Shankland's goal was his 50th in all competitions for Hearts since joining the club in summer 2022. It was also his 23rd of the current campaign. He touched the ball past St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan and ran round the other side before a composed finish into the net.

"He is at the peak of his career, his numbers are the best of his career. That’s partly down to him and the team, he’s a lethal finisher," said Naismith. "He’s got the finesse and the touch to take his chances when they come along. He showed that’s why he’s the best striker in the league.