Steven Naismith pinpoints reasons for Hearts' defeat to Rangers in Youth Cup final

A 2-0 interval deficit through goals from Darren McInally and Rory Wilson put the Ibrox club in command, but Hearts rallied and scored late on through substitute Murray Thomas.

Naismith was delighted his under-18 side showed their true potential in the second 45 minutes. However, at full-time he conceded that frustration was the overwhelming emotion.

“The biggest thing is frustration because it was close in the end. The frustration is the first-half performance,” he said. “We seemed nervous and uptight. Inevitably when that happens, boys don’t press. Then in the second half they did press and created opportunities. It’s small margins.

“Every week at professional level, that pressure is there. You’re in front of fans and there’s that pressure to play. I hope the boys use this frustration to get back here. Finals become easier the more you are in them.

“There was a big gulf in the first half between the way Rangers played and the way we played. In the second half, we showed truly what has been happening each week through the season.”

In his first season as a coach, the former Scotland forward admitted reaching a cup final even at youth level was vital experience.

“It’s definitely a learning experience. I can’t get the ball and be a player, you have to be clever in how you get your information on the pitch and what you do in moments during the game.

Hearts Under-18 coach Steven Naismith with Rangers counterpart Cameron Campbell in the background.

“These are all things I’m learning. It was a great occasion and something I did enjoy.”

Cameron Campbell, the Rangers coach, explained his joy at seeing the Ibrox teenagers lift the trophy at Hampden Park.

They had to withstand pressure from Hearts as the second half progressed but did enough to see the game out.

“Pride is a good word to sum up how we feel. It’s a great feeling to see them lift the trophy and the smiles on their faces,” said Campbell.