News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
1 hour ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
3 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
6 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
6 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
7 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

Steven Naismith pinpoints where Hearts have improved and why he will pick different teams for the final five games

The Premiership title could be decided at Tynecastle Park this Sunday.

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 4th May 2023, 17:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 17:41 BST

Interim Hearts manager Steven Naismith is encouraged by his team’s defending as much as their attacking as he nears a month in charge. Celtic visit Tynecastle Park on Sunday in a potential league title decider and Naismith is preparing the Hearts players for perhaps their toughest post-split fixture.

He has worked on forward areas in training but defensive improvement is also obvious following the 6-1 victory over Ross County two weeks ago. “That's an area where we've been weak and conceded chances. Not so much conceding goals but conceding big chances,” he explained.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I can't really remember many big chances Ross County had, other than the penalty. There was a header from a set-play which Zander did well to save. In open play, they didn't really create many great chances. The likes of Peter Haring and the two centre-halves were the foundation of how we were going to defend and that showed.

Most Popular

“Every team needs that spine [of two centre-backs and a protective midfielder] but, again, every game is different. We will need different players at different times. What all the defenders will have taken over the past two games is the fact that their performances have been good. In the first game at Hibs, we lost to one set-play that we didn't make contact with.”

Celtic’s attacking threat means the Hearts back line will once again be tested this weekend in what is a high-octane fixture in Gorgie. “Overall, the defending has been much better than where it's been,” added Naismith. “The gauge of that is: 'Where have we been, and where are we now?' It's not: 'We got beat 1-0 or we lost the game.' It's about where you've been and how many chances you have given up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Now we are giving up fewer chances, we are creating more, we have the ball in the top two thirds of the pitch much more, and we are playing balls into the final third quicker and more often. Inevitably, that is going to give us an advantage in the game.”

Interim Hearts manager Steven Naismith will take charge for the third time this weekend against Celtic.Interim Hearts manager Steven Naismith will take charge for the third time this weekend against Celtic.
Interim Hearts manager Steven Naismith will take charge for the third time this weekend against Celtic.
Related topics:PremiershipCelticRoss CountyHibs