Steven Naismith has provided an update.

Steven Naismith says there will be no time pressure put on Craig Halkett’s return to action, as he reflects on a year in charge.

The head coach has taken a patient approach to long-term absentees this season, with Liam Boyce and Peter Haring also currently out. Barrie McKay has recently made his return from a PCL blow and Halkett is now on the comeback trail.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premiership clash with Livingston, Naismith has confirmed that the recovery is a best case scenario but there will be a view to having him fully fit and firing for pre-season rather than forcing a return this term. He said: "The only three we have out are Boyce, who is back out on the pitch doing warm-ups and other bits which is good, Halkett and Haring.

“Everything's done. He's now on the road to recovery. There was an issue with timings and getting to see the specialist, there was a small bit of dead time which couldn't be helped.

"News-wise, the recovery is the best we could hope for so his recovery and build back up will be quicker than we thought before, which is brilliant news for us. There's no real pressure on Halks and I'm conscious not to put pressure on him. If he gets minutes before the end of the season, that's positive. But the main thing is he is fully ready for a full pre-season."

Naismith celebrated a year as head coach this week, having initially taking interim charge from Robbie Neilson. Early scepticism has evaporated, and now the head coach is coasting towards a third place finish with a Scottish Cup final to look forward to. There’s been a brutally honest realisation in the last 12 months.

Intensity is high in a 24/7 environment, and knowing when to delegate is a key skill Naismith has developed. He said when asked what he’s learned about himself as a coach in the last year: “That there are some better coaches here than me. If I'm honest, Gordon Forrest and Frankie McAvoy and their experience, I'll let them lead it because they are better at delivering it than me.

“I understand that it is a team game. I understand the picture in my head of how I ideally want it doesn't mean I need to do everything. I've had managers that do both. I'm a very hands-on person and I do get involved but there are times when you need to say best person for the job do it. That and that you are not going to make every decision right.

“That was me as a player. I was never the best prospect, I learned and very rarely made them again and again. It's the same in management. I said early on that I was going to make mistakes but I better learn from them and I think I have.

"Family life, my wife and kids have suffered a lot. That's the hard part for me and the part I'm still trying to deal with. Football-wise, it's probably went as I'd expected. There's slightly harder moments in terms of conversations you need to have, decisions that need to be made and problems that come up.

"They're the things you don't see even when you're a coach. When I've been away with the national team, the manager has one-to-one conversations with players and you get feedback on how that went. But you're not directly involved in that.

"It's the same here with Hearts. There are details that need to change, they're the parts you can't learn before. You have to learn them on the job. They've been the most difficult parts, but it's all within reason. I've been comfortable. It's been enjoyable, but it is very intense and the family life is the part that suffers."

One man Naismith has gone to for advice is Southampton boss Russell Martin. The former Scotland pair are close and while he’s not quite at the switching off stage the ex-defender is at, there’s been advice he’s taken onboard.

He added: "Everybody says to you being a manager is a 24/7 job. And you think at the time you understand that. But when you're in this environment in the football department of a club, it's not like any other business.

"It's reactive, it's now. It's not two days from now. We don't switch off at 6pm and think we'll get that in the morning. To be successful at any club, that environment has to be created. We've created that and that's why we have progressed as well as we have this season.

"I'm that type of person, if I want something done I want it to be done now. My wife is used to it, comfortable with it and my kids have got to that stage now. You do have family time but things then happen. I get a phone call on Friday night saying 'Shanks is ill', that's then reactive and needs to be dealt with.