Steven Naismith provides injury update on Josh Ginnelly, Zander Clark and Craig Gordon as club captain set for operation

The pair missed last weekend’s 2-0 loss to St Mirren through injury. Ginnelly was feeling the effects of a bone bruise, while Clark tweaked a hamstring in the defeat to Kilmarnock.

Caretaker boss Steven Naismith revealed the pair are still a doubt for his first game in charge, but he remains hopeful they’ll recover in time to play at Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are progressing with a chance to play. We’ll make the call on them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Naismith confirmed club captain Craig Gordon will be going for another operation on his broken leg, but insists it isn’t something to be concerned about.

“It’s a routine thing,” he added. “With the operation he had and a pin being put in, I think screws maybe move. It’s just a quick op to get them out. It’s very standard and doesn’t change the timeline.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.