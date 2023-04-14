News you can trust since 1873
Steven Naismith provides injury update on Josh Ginnelly, Zander Clark and Craig Gordon as club captain set for operation

Hearts will make a late call on Josh Ginnelly and Zander Clark ahead of this weekend’s Edinburgh derby against Hibs.

By Craig Fowler
Published 14th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

The pair missed last weekend’s 2-0 loss to St Mirren through injury. Ginnelly was feeling the effects of a bone bruise, while Clark tweaked a hamstring in the defeat to Kilmarnock.

Caretaker boss Steven Naismith revealed the pair are still a doubt for his first game in charge, but he remains hopeful they’ll recover in time to play at Easter Road.

“They are progressing with a chance to play. We’ll make the call on them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Naismith confirmed club captain Craig Gordon will be going for another operation on his broken leg, but insists it isn’t something to be concerned about.

“It’s a routine thing,” he added. “With the operation he had and a pin being put in, I think screws maybe move. It’s just a quick op to get them out. It’s very standard and doesn’t change the timeline.”

Hearts forward Josh Ginnelly is a doubt for this weekend's game against Hibs at Easter Road. Picture: SNSHearts forward Josh Ginnelly is a doubt for this weekend's game against Hibs at Easter Road. Picture: SNS
