Steven Naismith has revealed the extent of his involvement in forward planning and preparations for the big decisions that will be made at Hearts this summer.

The interim boss is putting pre-season training plans in place and has had an input into player recruitment priorities and contract renewals.

The 36-year-old, who has been put in charge until the end of the season, has been explaining how he is playing his part in discussions about what happens at the end of the season.

“I’m involved in most of it,” he told Sky Sports. “In terms of the club, you can’t just stand still. The pre-season plans need to be put in place. They are put in place and if it is me in the summer then it is ideal. If not, then at least there’s something there for the manager to work with.

“In terms of recruitment, it is a longer-term and a bigger thing. I’ve put my thoughts across about areas we need to improve and in terms of contract situations. A lot of that can be dealt with in the coming weeks and months, but the work going on in the background means when we are reading to make decisions we can make decisions.”

Having spent two years working with academy and B team players, Naismith would like to see the club bring more young players through to the first-team and has already tried to help facilitate it in the three weeks he has been in the role.

“At any football club, the best way and most efficient way is to have processes in place that work longer term,” he added. “I think a big thing for the club going forward is youth players getting through. I’ve been heavily involved in that over the last two years.

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith is planning ahead for the summer