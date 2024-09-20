SNS Group

The head coach was asked about the prospective £10m deal

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith gave his reaction today following the club’s talks over a £10m investment deal with Tony Bloom. Reluctant to go into detail on the matter, Naismith discussed the benefits of using data to analyse players and target new recruits.

Technology developed by Bloom’s analystics company, Starlizard, has helped Brighton and Hove Albion earn more than £300m in transfer profits in recent years. Bloom is both the English Premier League club’s chairman and Starlizard’s owner. He is keen to introduce their algorithms to Scottish football and talks with Hearts are at an advanced stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Naismith is eager to see his club benefit from the unique data-led software. “To be honest, most things at the club I'm kept up to date with. I'm not in a position to speak in on it,” he said ahead of Saturday’s Premiership trip to St Mirren. “On data in general, I think it's a thing that's been happening in football for the last 10-15 years. It's now at a point where it's not just general output from players, it's in every area of the clubs. I think it's something that's only going to get bigger in football.

“There are areas of the game that it's very early on in, but there are other areas that can be a massive benefit. We use as much at the moment as we can and what we've got the resources for. But I think going forward in every area of every club, it's going to be a big part of it. In terms of any deal, I'm not really in a position to speak any more about it.”

Asked if he could indicate when the deal might be completed, Naismith replied: “No. As I said, I've got more important things to be thinking about and that's going to result tomorrow. The rest will be what it will be, when it will be, it will come out and things will be said at the right time by the people at the club that should be having those conversations.”

READ MORE: Musa Drammeh reveals Hearts talks and explains his frustrations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Graeme Jones replacing Joe Savage as sporting director ahead of the prospective deal with Bloom, Hearts are continuing to evolve. Naismith spoke about the drive for constant progress at Riccarton. “I think change happens at football clubs whether it's players, coaches, managers, backroom staff,” he said. “The one thing about Hearts, and I think I'm saying this from the moment I came here as a player, they're looking to improve and progress as much as they can.

“Probably in the time I've been here, the progression has been at a much quicker rate than infrastructure is ready for and behind the scenes is ready for. We're making rapid steps. The club always look to make improvements, even with Graham coming in. The role will be slightly different to what Joe's was. That's to try and make us more efficient, be on top of different things that we think are needing improvement more now than when Joe came in.”

Hearts already use data-driven technology in a daily basis, although not as advanced as what Bloom is offering. “We use it with the players' fitness, we use it with the style of play, we use it with the opposition analysis, we use it with recruitment,” explained Naismith. “We use it at the levels that we've got at our disposal at the moment. We're not at the top end of where it is generally in football.

“Like I said, I think like everything in football, as it's more mainstream and the resources are becoming easier to access, then it will get touched on in all of these areas. We try as much as we can with the different data packages that we've got at the moment, but there's definitely a lot of room for improvement with the better resources that you get.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turning his attention to a huge game in Paisley as Hearts look to move off the bottom of the Premiership, Naismith accepted responsibility for what has gone wrong this season. The Edinburgh club have lost seven games in a row in all competitions and badly need a result against St Mirren.

“It's been a tough start. There have been some poor moments, I think there have been good moments, even last week,” Naismith pointed out. “I think the effect we can take from Celtic's [5-1 Champions League] result during the week is our performance defensively was alright against them compared to what happened during the week. So there have been areas that have been decent, there are bigger areas.

“As you get success last season, you need to find other ways to put other teams under pressure. We've not done that well enough this season, for me that's been the biggest thing. We've been punished for every mistake that we've made. I don't think that will continue, I think we'll get a bit of luck in some respects, but we need to be creating more chances and we need to take more chances. That's ultimately the short-term fix to giving us better chances in games.

“When I'm saying we need to be better at this and that, we've not been good enough and that's ultimately my mistake and my problem and I'm the one that's at fault for that. But, as I've said continuously this season, we work tirelessly. We work tirelessly on the pitch, the players are really responsive to it, they're trying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we'll get a break and the results will pick up. I think we can lean on parts of last season at the early stages. I think some of our new players are getting more comfortable, which eases things for us as well. I've got full confidence in the squad and I've got a real belief that we can get a result tomorrow.”

Naismith went on to discuss Hearts’ playing identity and admitted that better attacking quality is needed from his side. He emphasised winning as being the main priority going forward. “I think last season, our identity has been that we've won games. We've won games consistently,” he stated. “That got us a good run, it got us a good position in the league and fundamentally that needs to be the first thing that people identify with you: That you're hard to beat and you win games, you find a way to win.

“Beyond that, we're probably a team that has more possession than the opposition. Our attacking play and style, I can accept that there has not been a clear way of doing it. As I've just said before, that's an area we need to improve on. There are wee areas that I do think, over time, you will progress and you'll see a consistency that will come. We've not found that this season but ultimately we need to win games to get over that first hurdle and bring that confidence back that helps players play the best football.

“I think, like last season, the clear message is what we're doing. We stick to what we're doing and that gets us results. That worked last season. I think there is a calmness around us. There's an understanding that we've won [before] and we need to get results. There's a frustration for the fans and there's a demand. Ultimately, we need to get results. You'll go into a game on a Saturday and you'll either be favourites or you're the underdog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the times that we're favourites, we need to take control of those games and ultimately get the result. But as I said, we work hard. The squad are really receptive. I've been at clubs where in the tough times the injury list is quite high and the players that are unavailable are very high. I'm sure we've got one injury at the moment. That tells me a lot. That is: One, up for the fight of getting in the team and, two, getting the team to play well to win games.”

Players feeling the demand of life at Hearts must react accordingly, even now when the club are propping up the Premiership. “I think in this day and age. you can't shield them. The phenomenon of social media is in your face,” said Naismith. “I don't think you should shield them from it. It's there. You're either going to accept it and have a good hearts career or you're not. It's as simple as that.

“It's probably more talking about how do you deal with it in the single moments. How do you deal with the first 10 minutes of every game? How do you deal with it 20 minutes to go when it's 0-0? Or you need to win the game and you're behind? It's these wee things you try and educate the players on. “I don't think, in the games, that we've been on the pitch and we've not shown fight or we've not shown desire.

“Going forward, we have not put teams under enough pressure and asked them to defend enough. As I said, we've been punished at every mistake. Dundee United, a deflection goes in. We have a deflected shot in the first half that goes wide. These wee moments aren't going for us at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sense of individual responsibility for his team is something Naismith takes seriously having not long ended his playing career. “It’s different as a coach, you feel it personally. As you said earlier, the buck stops with me. I'm the one that drives everything here, from the standards, from the training sessions to what we're doing, how we're going to compete against a team.

“You take it more personally but I think my character has shown that, as a player, I did individually do that. But there are places to hide as a player. You're going out there and there are 10 other team-mates who are there. There are subs that are going to come on. You'll play your part. But when you're leading it you've got to come up with the answers.”

After allowing midfielder Finlay Pollock to join Raith Rovers on loan until the end of the season, Naismith revealed that Hearts could recall him in January. “It was a really tough decision for me personally,” explained Naismith. “I think Finlay is on the cusp of being somebody that should be part of our squad. It was probably the amount of time out that he's had that's been the key thing to say: ‘Let's go [to Raith] until January to play games.’

“He has missed a lot of football. His mentality is strong. His athleticism and that side of it are really good and he's got good ability. We just can't give him the assurance that he's going to play enough minutes from now to January. So I think it suits us, it suits Raith Rovers. Us giving him a new contract shows the faith we've got in him. It's definitely one of the ones that we'll look at in January to potentially bring back.”